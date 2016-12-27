Still plenty of time for ice skating ...

Still plenty of time for ice skating in Savannah

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: SavannahNow

Tyler Green, an 11th-grader at Johnson High School, grabs a skate for an attendee of the Civic Center SkateFest. Green and other students from Johnson's Family Community Career Leaders of America program came to volunteer and help with the event last week.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SavannahNow.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Savannah Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Steampunk Chuck/Chuck Coleman (Apr '16) 9 hr Sarahray 2
News Talent scout now charged with scamming six clients (Aug '08) Dec 24 OMG 457
What percent of white women are with black men ... (Apr '13) Dec 19 LAYNE BLAINE QUIL... 58
Buddy Carter on Trump Dec 15 Tattle Tale 4
Tony Wright of the Columbia County Board of Edu... Dec 14 Clipboard II 3
Columbia County: Evans High School Cheating, Sc... Dec 14 Clipboard II 2
gay teens in georgia (Jan '15) Dec 9 Luke wilson 26
See all Savannah Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Savannah Forum Now

Savannah Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Savannah Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
  1. Wall Street
  2. Iran
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Pakistan
  5. Cuba
 

Savannah, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,914 • Total comments across all topics: 277,397,330

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC