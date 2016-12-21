Spared from demolition, 1920s black schoolhouse being saved
This undated photo shows a one-room schoolhouse built in the 1920s to teach black children on St. Simons Island, Ga. Preservationists saved the Harrington School from scheduled demolition in 2010 and since then have spent about $300,000 to stabilize its deteriorating frame and leaky roof.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily News-Record.
Add your comments below
Savannah Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Talent scout now charged with scamming six clients (Aug '08)
|14 hr
|OMG
|457
|What percent of white women are with black men ... (Apr '13)
|Dec 19
|LAYNE BLAINE QUIL...
|58
|Buddy Carter on Trump
|Dec 15
|Tattle Tale
|4
|Tony Wright of the Columbia County Board of Edu...
|Dec 14
|Clipboard II
|3
|Columbia County: Evans High School Cheating, Sc...
|Dec 14
|Clipboard II
|2
|gay teens in georgia (Jan '15)
|Dec 9
|Luke wilson
|26
|Allegiance Ink Tattoo: Racist & incompetent Sho...
|Dec 6
|Shane
|2
Find what you want!
Search Savannah Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC