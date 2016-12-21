Shared Cost: City of Savannah vs. Chatham County
The police department merger between the city and the county comes with shared costs, and that's what all three departments talked about on Wednesday, including who has to pay the overtime bill for the officers who worked extra hours during Hurricane Matthew. The decision on who is going to pay the cost has not been made yet, but they did all agree on having another meeting to discuss it.
