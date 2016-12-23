Savannah Stalwart: Russo's Seafood
Located at the corner of Abercorn and 40th Streets, Russo's is open from 6:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Charles J. Russo Sr. and Antoinette Russo opened the business in 1946, according to Charles J. Russo Jr., who joined the family business after graduating from Benedictine Military School in 1961 and working briefly on a Salmon boat in Ketchikan, Alaska.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SavannahNow.
Add your comments below
Savannah Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Talent scout now charged with scamming six clients (Aug '08)
|14 hr
|OMG
|457
|What percent of white women are with black men ... (Apr '13)
|Dec 19
|LAYNE BLAINE QUIL...
|58
|Buddy Carter on Trump
|Dec 15
|Tattle Tale
|4
|Tony Wright of the Columbia County Board of Edu...
|Dec 14
|Clipboard II
|3
|Columbia County: Evans High School Cheating, Sc...
|Dec 14
|Clipboard II
|2
|gay teens in georgia (Jan '15)
|Dec 9
|Luke wilson
|26
|Allegiance Ink Tattoo: Racist & incompetent Sho...
|Dec 6
|Shane
|2
Find what you want!
Search Savannah Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC