Savannah Stalwart: Roger Wood Foods
Brothers David, left, and Mark Solana are bracketed by portraits of their father Joe Solana, left, and grandfather Roger Wood, who founded Roger Wood Foods in 1936. Located at 7 Alfred St. in Savannah, Roger Wood Foods is open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. The company was founded by Roger Wood in 1936, according to his grandson, Mark Solana, who now operates the business with his brother David.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SavannahNow.
Add your comments below
Savannah Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Talent scout now charged with scamming six clients (Aug '08)
|14 hr
|OMG
|457
|What percent of white women are with black men ... (Apr '13)
|Dec 19
|LAYNE BLAINE QUIL...
|58
|Buddy Carter on Trump
|Dec 15
|Tattle Tale
|4
|Tony Wright of the Columbia County Board of Edu...
|Dec 14
|Clipboard II
|3
|Columbia County: Evans High School Cheating, Sc...
|Dec 14
|Clipboard II
|2
|gay teens in georgia (Jan '15)
|Dec 9
|Luke wilson
|26
|Allegiance Ink Tattoo: Racist & incompetent Sho...
|Dec 6
|Shane
|2
Find what you want!
Search Savannah Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC