Savannah film studio partners with equipment firm
River Oaks Film Studios has announced an exclusive three year partnership with MBS Equipment Company to provide production equipment to productions filming in the studio and the Savannah area. Manhattan Beach, California-based MBS Equipment has studio partnerships across the country and in England and also operates its own independent film studio in California.
