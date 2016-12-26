Savannah council delays downtown service enhancements
Plans to implement the Savannah Serves program have been delayed because of concerns about the plan to add off-duty police officers, maintenance workers and ambassadors downtown. The Savannah City Council decided on Thursday to delay until May consideration of an ordinance to fund the program.
