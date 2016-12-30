Savannah-Chatham school district celebrates 150 years
The Savannah-Chatham Public School System is celebrating the 150th anniversary of public education in Savannah and looking forward to meeting challenges in 2017. The state charted the local board of education in 1866 and Massie School, a privately funded school for the poor on Calhoun Square, became Savannah's first publicly funded school serving local children up to the eighth grade.
