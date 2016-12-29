Savannah Bicycle Campaign gets grant from Governor's Office of Highway Safety
The Savannah Bicycle Campaign announced today it has received a $27,549.40 grant from the Governor's Office of Highway Safety . The grant, which will continue through September 2017, "will help finance SBC's education programs, safety campaigns, work with local governments to improve infrastructure, printing of the popular Bike SAV bike map and guide, and other programs aimed at making Savannah and Chatham County safer for people who ride bikes for transportation and recreation," says an SBC spokesperson.
