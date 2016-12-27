RHHS' Daryn Petitt All-Greater Savannah Area Cross Country Runner of the Year
When tracking the great strides Richmond Hill senior Daryn Petitt has made in cross country, one key to her success is track. "From track, she realizes she's beating people she never beat before," said Levi Sybert, the Wildcats' coach in cross country and track for girls and boys.
