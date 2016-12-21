Residents owe $15 million for city of Savannah water bill backlog
Residents in the city of Savannah are still feeling the impact of steep water bills after a backlog in the billing system occurred when the city switched to a new company. According to city officials, there's still an outstanding balance of $15 million owed among the 80,000 customers - money the city wanted to collect before the end of the year.
