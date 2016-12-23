Polly's People: The ring Joy found
Joy Burnham of LaGrange has no ties to Savannah except one interesting item - a 1953 Savannah High School class ring. Actually, the man's ring ended up in Joy's office at the Troup County Sheriff's Department and she's desperately trying to find the owner or his family.
