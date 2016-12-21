Police investigate Savannah's 50th homicide in 2016

Savannah-Chatham police officers investigate the 50th homicide of 2016 in the 400 block of East 49th Street. A 25-year-old Savannah man was arrested Wednesday morning for the fatal shooting of one man and the shooting of another as Savannah-Chatham police investigate the city's 50th homicide of 2016.

