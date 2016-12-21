'Nutcracker' in Savannah

Moscow Ballet's Elena Petrachenko, who plays a doll in the "Great Russian Nutcracker," makes a leap in Act I. The company is bringing the ballet to Savannah for two shows on Dec. 29. Experience the exceptional dancing of award-winning principal artists and a company of nearly 40 classically trained dancers. With a 60-foot growing Christmas tree; hand-made costumes by resident designer Arthur Oliver; stunning sets designed by Academy Award nominee Carl Sprague, Savannah audiences are sure to be delighted.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Coastal Courier.