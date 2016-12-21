New stores, restaurants headed for Tanger Outlets, Broughton Street
Ben Carter Enterprises has announced that Captain D's, Krystal and Valvoline Instant Oil Change will open in early to mid-2017 on the outparcel sites surrounding Tanger Outlets Savannah in Pooler. The two restaurants and service center will join the existing Panda Express and Applebee's.
