Memorial-Mercer med school partnership helps young docs find family medicine careers
Dr. Robert 'Butch' Pallay, Memorial Health program director of Family Medicine Residency and Mercer University professor and chair of the Department of Family Medicine Dr. Daniel Gordon, chief resident of Family Medicine at Memorial Health. Gordon is one of the first Mercer University medical students to take advantage of the accelerated learning residency program.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SavannahNow.
Add your comments below
Savannah Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What percent of white women are with black men ... (Apr '13)
|7 hr
|SASORE TEE HICKEE...
|60
|Teen Challenge Exposed! (Jul '07)
|Wed
|Anonymous
|149
|Steampunk Chuck/Chuck Coleman (Apr '16)
|Dec 27
|Sarahray
|2
|Talent scout now charged with scamming six clients (Aug '08)
|Dec 24
|OMG
|457
|Buddy Carter on Trump
|Dec 15
|Tattle Tale
|4
|Tony Wright of the Columbia County Board of Edu...
|Dec 14
|Clipboard II
|3
|Columbia County: Evans High School Cheating, Sc...
|Dec 14
|Clipboard II
|2
Find what you want!
Search Savannah Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC