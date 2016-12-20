Major traffic snarl at I-95 and Ga. 21 postponed to Jan. 13
Ga. 21 under I-95 is scheduled to be closed the weekend of Jan. 13. Improvements to the interchange should be finished in March. . Construction that had been scheduled for last weekend was postponed due to rain, giving Effingham County residents who travel on Ga.
