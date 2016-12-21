JCB Brings Christmas Joy to Savannah's Lady Bamford Center
JCB, the world's largest privately owned heavy equipment manufacturer, hosted the annual Lady Bamford Center Christmas Extravaganza on Wednesday, December 14 in Savannah, Ga. To kick off the Extravaganza, Santa and Mrs. Claus arrived in a special JCB sleigh powered by a JCB 3CX backhoe loader.
