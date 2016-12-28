Invasive beetle found repeatedly at Savannah port
Longhorned beetle larvae have recently been found in shipments from Turkey at the Port of Savannah. Inspectors at the Savannah port have discovered longhorned beetle larvae in a shipment of goods arriving from Turkey.
