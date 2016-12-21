Illegal ivory, alligator and crocodile heads were among the items seized by customs tackling the banned trade of endangered animals this year. http://www.independent.ie/irish-news/news/illegal-ivory-alligator-and-crocodile-heads-among-items-seized-by-customs-35320958.html http://www.independent.ie/breaking-news/irish-news/article35320887.ece/5bab4/AUTOCROP/h342/PANews_P-054a1e84-5d8b-4f41-843a-aa7a2d026c90_I1.jpg Revenue said its officers made seven seizures with most of them spotted in suspicious packages posted into the country Illegal ivory, alligator and crocodile heads were among the items seized by customs tackling the banned trade of endangered animals this year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Independent.ie.