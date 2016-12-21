Good News: Chef Joe Randall's illustrious career
After almost 20 years, thousands of students and countless meals, Chef Joe's Randall's cooking schools will close its doors after its last class this Friday evening. Chef Randall is not only an icon in the Savannah cooking scene but his culinary accomplishments have earned him national recognition as well.
