Drayton Street hotel developer drops court appeal

The developer has dropped plans to build this five story hotel across from Forsyth Park and limit the project to four stories instead. The developers behind a planned hotel across from Forsyth Park have agreed to limit the project to four stories, after appealing to Chatham County Superior Court for the right to build a bonus fifth floor after city opposition.

