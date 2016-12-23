DA Heap, victims call for more open p...

DA Heap, victims call for more open parole process after meeting in Chatham

Three state prison inmates appeared on a television screen in Savannah on Thursday, each hoping their paroles would not be revoked and their prison careers extended. Each admitted, in part, to being guilty of at least some of the offenses for revocation while Terry Barnard, chairman of the five-member state Board of Pardons and Paroles, weighed their fates.

