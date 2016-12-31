City Talk: Proposed new - fee' fraught with problems

At last week's meeting of Savannah City Council, the mayor and aldermen delayed the first reading of an ordinance that would have allowed for a 25-cent fee to be added to every sales tax-eligible transaction over $10 in a portion of downtown. The ordinance, which was tabled until May with no public discussion, would create a "visitor impact special service district" with the goals of "enhanced public safety, parks and sanitation services in the downtown area, which is heavily impacted by large numbers of visitors."

