City Talk: Proposed new - fee' fraught with problems
At last week's meeting of Savannah City Council, the mayor and aldermen delayed the first reading of an ordinance that would have allowed for a 25-cent fee to be added to every sales tax-eligible transaction over $10 in a portion of downtown. The ordinance, which was tabled until May with no public discussion, would create a "visitor impact special service district" with the goals of "enhanced public safety, parks and sanitation services in the downtown area, which is heavily impacted by large numbers of visitors."
Start the conversation, or Read more at SavannahNow.
Add your comments below
Savannah Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What percent of white women are with black men ... (Apr '13)
|Sat
|SASORE TEE HICKEE...
|60
|Teen Challenge Exposed! (Jul '07)
|Dec 28
|Anonymous
|149
|Steampunk Chuck/Chuck Coleman (Apr '16)
|Dec 27
|Sarahray
|2
|Talent scout now charged with scamming six clients (Aug '08)
|Dec 24
|OMG
|457
|Buddy Carter on Trump
|Dec 15
|Tattle Tale
|4
|Tony Wright of the Columbia County Board of Edu...
|Dec 14
|Clipboard II
|3
|Columbia County: Evans High School Cheating, Sc...
|Dec 14
|Clipboard II
|2
Find what you want!
Search Savannah Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC