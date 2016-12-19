City Talk: City leaders weigh budget options

The city of Savannah has a longstanding policy of providing a small amount of support - far less than 1 percent of the city budget - to social service and arts nonprofits. In last Tuesday's City Talk, I argued that the city support should continue for a variety of reasons - as a statement of community values, as a way to encourage innovation and creativity, as a tool for promoting economic vitality.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SavannahNow.