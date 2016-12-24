City Talk: 2016 brought good changes, too
If you've lived in Savannah any length of time, you've probably heard some variant of that old joke. I've learned a lot of things about Savannah and Savannahians in the 16 years that I've been writing this column.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SavannahNow.
Comments
Add your comments below
Savannah Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Talent scout now charged with scamming six clients (Aug '08)
|18 hr
|OMG
|457
|What percent of white women are with black men ... (Apr '13)
|Dec 19
|LAYNE BLAINE QUIL...
|58
|Buddy Carter on Trump
|Dec 15
|Tattle Tale
|4
|Tony Wright of the Columbia County Board of Edu...
|Dec 14
|Clipboard II
|3
|Columbia County: Evans High School Cheating, Sc...
|Dec 14
|Clipboard II
|2
|gay teens in georgia (Jan '15)
|Dec 9
|Luke wilson
|26
|Allegiance Ink Tattoo: Racist & incompetent Sho...
|Dec 6
|Shane
|2
Find what you want!
Search Savannah Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC