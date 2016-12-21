City of Savannah discusses cultural a...

City of Savannah discusses cultural arts budget concerns

Monday Dec 19

As Savannah city leaders work on figuring out how they will fund cultural arts programs for 2017, questions are being raised about how it may impact the sustainability of Savannah's new Cultural Arts Center, which is being built on Montgomery Street. WTOC spoke to city leaders on Monday.

