City of Savannah discusses cultural arts budget concerns
As Savannah city leaders work on figuring out how they will fund cultural arts programs for 2017, questions are being raised about how it may impact the sustainability of Savannah's new Cultural Arts Center, which is being built on Montgomery Street. WTOC spoke to city leaders on Monday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTOC-TV Savannah.
Comments
Add your comments below
Savannah Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What percent of white women are with black men ... (Apr '13)
|Dec 19
|LAYNE BLAINE QUIL...
|58
|Buddy Carter on Trump
|Dec 15
|Tattle Tale
|4
|Tony Wright of the Columbia County Board of Edu...
|Dec 14
|Clipboard II
|3
|Columbia County: Evans High School Cheating, Sc...
|Dec 14
|Clipboard II
|2
|gay teens in georgia (Jan '15)
|Dec 9
|Luke wilson
|26
|Allegiance Ink Tattoo: Racist & incompetent Sho...
|Dec 6
|Shane
|2
|Looking for an old friend
|Dec 2
|Kathy
|1
Find what you want!
Search Savannah Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC