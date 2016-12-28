Chatham County Superior Court Judge John E. Morse Jr. takes oath for fifth term

Georgia Supreme Court Justice Robert Benham, left, administers the oath of office for Chatham County Superior Court Judge John E. Morse Jr. as his wife, Debbie, holds the Bible. Randy Thompson/ The Savannah Morning News Georgia Supreme Court Justice Robert Benham, left, administers the oath of office for Chatham County Superior Court Judge John E. Morse Jr. as his wife, Debbie, holds the Bible.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SavannahNow.