Annual shift in Chatham's court duties aimed at streamlining crime cases
Chatham County Superior Court Judge James F. Bass Jr. will assume Major Crimes Division duties next month as the court enters its third change of the gavel in handling of the county's worst crime cases. The annual shift in the court's judges will rotate Judge Penny Hass Freesemann from the Major Crimes Division after a two-year tour there.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SavannahNow.
Add your comments below
Savannah Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Talent scout now charged with scamming six clients (Aug '08)
|Sat
|OMG
|457
|What percent of white women are with black men ... (Apr '13)
|Dec 19
|LAYNE BLAINE QUIL...
|58
|Buddy Carter on Trump
|Dec 15
|Tattle Tale
|4
|Tony Wright of the Columbia County Board of Edu...
|Dec 14
|Clipboard II
|3
|Columbia County: Evans High School Cheating, Sc...
|Dec 14
|Clipboard II
|2
|gay teens in georgia (Jan '15)
|Dec 9
|Luke wilson
|26
|Allegiance Ink Tattoo: Racist & incompetent Sho...
|Dec 6
|Shane
|2
Find what you want!
Search Savannah Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC