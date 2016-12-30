Alleged Savannah gang member acts out, ordered removed from court in death penalty case

A Savannah man facing a death penalty trial in a September slaying today repeatedly refused to identify himself in court, argued with the judge and was ordered to be taken from the courtroom on two occasions. Arthur Newton, who prosecutors contend directed the slaying of Dominique Powell in Tatemville, repeatedly referred to himself as "The Intervenor," attempted to fire his court-appointed attorneys and was physically held in control by four sheriff's deputies before Chatham County Superior Court Judge John E. Morse Jr. finally ordered him taken from the courtroom.

