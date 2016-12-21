A-Town Get Down announces new date, location
The A-Town Get Down Festival is moving to Indian Street near the Talmadge Bridge and will take place on March 25, 2017, according to its parent foundation, the Alex Townsend Memorial Foundation. The festival will take place from noon to midnight and feature interactive creative experiences for all ages, multiple stages for live music acts and much more.
