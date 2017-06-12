Shakopee Man Matches Own Catch-and-Re...

Shakopee Man Matches Own Catch-and-Release Length Record with 49-Inch Flathead Catfish

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Jun 12 Read more: KSTP

An angler from Shakopee tied his own state record in the catch-and-release length category last month when he reeled in a 49-inch flathead catfish. Jake Robinson caught the catfish May 15 on the Minnesota River near Savage, according to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KSTP.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Savage Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: iLoveKickboxing - Apple Valley Jun 11 hikingmn 4
News Bucklin family thanks public for support (Nov '10) Jun 1 from oliver 28
bash your boss isd191 (Jul '12) May 30 Anon 2
Review: iLoveKickboxing - Savage (Oct '16) May 20 Tammy D 7
Awesome! May 18 Jennie Jones 1
I Love Kickboxing - Savage (Oct '16) Oct '16 bscheiber 1
ILoveKickboxing (Oct '16) Oct '16 KaylaStotz 1
See all Savage Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Savage Forum Now

Savage Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Savage Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Libya
  3. Health Care
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Pakistan
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Savage, MN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,727 • Total comments across all topics: 281,779,047

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC