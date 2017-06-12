Shakopee Man Matches Own Catch-and-Release Length Record with 49-Inch Flathead Catfish
An angler from Shakopee tied his own state record in the catch-and-release length category last month when he reeled in a 49-inch flathead catfish. Jake Robinson caught the catfish May 15 on the Minnesota River near Savage, according to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources.
