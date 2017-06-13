Huge catfish

Tuesday Jun 13

Jake Robinson of Shakopee holds a flathead catfish that tied a state record for largest flathead catfish. Robinson, who caught the fish on the Minnesota River near Savage May 15, tied his own record.

