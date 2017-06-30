Faribault motorcyclist seriously inju...

Faribault motorcyclist seriously injured in I-35 crash

Monday Jun 26

A Faribault man reportedly suffered life-threatening injuries after his motorcycle crashed with another vehicle on Interstate 35 East, near Burnsville and Apple Valley Monday morning.

