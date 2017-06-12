Angler ties his own flathead catfish record
Jake Robinson of Shakopee has tied his own state record flathead catfish in the catch-and-release length category with a 49-inch monster taken from the Minnesota River near Savage. Robinson boated and released the record May 15, taking the 49-inch fish on 100-pound test line.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.
Comments
Add your comments below
Savage Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Apple Valley
|Sun
|hikingmn
|4
|Bucklin family thanks public for support (Nov '10)
|Jun 1
|from oliver
|28
|bash your boss isd191 (Jul '12)
|May 30
|Anon
|2
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Savage (Oct '16)
|May 20
|Tammy D
|7
|Awesome!
|May 18
|Jennie Jones
|1
|I Love Kickboxing - Savage (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|bscheiber
|1
|ILoveKickboxing (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|KaylaStotz
|1
Find what you want!
Search Savage Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC