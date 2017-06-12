Angler ties his own flathead catfish ...

Angler ties his own flathead catfish record

20 hrs ago Read more: Star Tribune

Jake Robinson of Shakopee has tied his own state record flathead catfish in the catch-and-release length category with a 49-inch monster taken from the Minnesota River near Savage. Robinson boated and released the record May 15, taking the 49-inch fish on 100-pound test line.

