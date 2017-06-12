5 Things You Might Have Missed Monday

Multiple sources have told 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS that the FBI is investigating the security company hired to protect U.S. Bank Stadium. Sources said the FBI investigation focuses on a complaint alleging fraud within Monterrey Security Company.

