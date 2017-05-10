MyPillow to move into Duke's Shakopee...

MyPillow to move into Duke's Shakopee warehouse

Monday May 1 Read more: Finance and Commerce

A 374,700-square-foot industrial building Duke Realty is building at its Gateway South industrial park will take up more than 20 acres and will be the last warehouse built in the 46-acre park in the southwest quadrant of Highway 101 and Shenandoah Drive in Shakopee. Indiana-based Duke Realty said Monday that it has leased 172,836 square feet of warehouse space to pillow maker MyPillow in a 374,700-square-foot warehouse it plans to build on 20-plus acres in Shakopee.

