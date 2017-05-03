Highway covered in corn following two...

Highway covered in corn following two-vehicle accident

May 3, 2017 Read more: Jordan Independent

Both side of Highway 169 between Highway 282 and Delaware Avenue just outside of Jordan were closed Tuesday morning as emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle accident between a semi truck and a pickup. Below - The pick-up truck, which was clipped on the right side by the semi truck, was removed from the scene by Shakopee Towing.

