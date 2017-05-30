Edina Reality names new president
Twin Cities-based Edina Realty has a new president: Sharry Schmid, who takes over for Barb Jandric, who retired after 34 years at the company. During Schmid's 21-year career at Edina Realty, she has held a number of positions, most recently senior vice president and regional manager of Edina Realty's Lakeville, Eden Prairie, Prior Lake, Savage and Shakopee offices.
Savage Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bucklin family thanks public for support (Nov '10)
|Jun 1
|from oliver
|28
|bash your boss isd191 (Jul '12)
|May 30
|Anon
|2
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Apple Valley
|May 29
|Jean
|3
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Savage (Oct '16)
|May 20
|Tammy D
|7
|Awesome!
|May 18
|Jennie Jones
|1
|I Love Kickboxing - Savage (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|bscheiber
|1
|ILoveKickboxing (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|KaylaStotz
|1
