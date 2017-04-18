Versatile, Efficient, Economical and Advanced Sawing Systems

The S-280CNC General Purpose Swivel, the DS-400CNC General Purpose Dual Swivel and the 400-S StructurALL Series Band Saws from DoALL are ideal for small to medium job shops, maintenance facilities, tool and manufacturing plants. Booth 2004: Ideal for vertical and angular cuts up to 9 in x 11 in capacity, the hydraulically controlled S-280CNC General Purpose Swivel StructurALL Series Band Saw from DoALL is a horizontal structural, scissor-style miter-cutting saw designed for metal fabrication shops, maintenance facilities, tool and manufacturing plants.

