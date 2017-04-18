RMS Rentals Hosts Annual Open House in Savage, Minn.
RMS Rentals held its annual open house on March 21 in Savage, Minn. Guests had the opportunity to take advantage of special buying incentives, meet factory representatives and participate in product demonstrations.
