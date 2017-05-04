Pequot Lakes Library to celebrate Min...

Pequot Lakes Library to celebrate Minnesota authors May 13

Wednesday Apr 26

Twenty-five Minnesota authors will converge upon the Pequot Lakes Library from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, May 13, for "Made in Minnesota: A Celebration of Local Authors."

