Minnesota music teacher allegedly boasted of having sex with underage male student

Saturday Apr 15 Read more: Boston Herald

A high school music teacher in Minnesota was arrested earlier this week after allegedly sending nude photos to a teenage student to whom he had also bragged about having sex with another underage student. PEOPLE confirms that Erik Akervik, 29, is facing felony criminal sexual conduct and electronic solicitation of a child charges.

