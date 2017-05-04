Lawmakers consider making student fees optional
Minnesota lawmakers working to finalize a spending plan for state public colleges and universities are discussing whether student fees that are paid in addition to tuition should be optional. The measure to make the fees optional is included in a broader, $3.2 billion higher education budget bill the House passed earlier this month.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Post-Bulletin.
Add your comments below
Savage Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Mike McCauley Drywall & Renovation
|Apr 6
|Mike McCauley
|1
|Republicans Pushing For State To Buy Empty Appe...
|Apr '17
|Catherine Mager
|1
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Savage (Oct '16)
|Mar '17
|Shari Vergara
|6
|I Love Kickboxing - Savage (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|bscheiber
|1
|ILoveKickboxing (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|KaylaStotz
|1
|Review- I love Kickboxing Savage (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|J_COUL
|3
|Ilovekickboxing Savage (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|JSAHELI
|1
Find what you want!
Search Savage Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC