Lawmakers consider making student fees optional

Friday Apr 21 Read more: Post-Bulletin

Minnesota lawmakers working to finalize a spending plan for state public colleges and universities are discussing whether student fees that are paid in addition to tuition should be optional. The measure to make the fees optional is included in a broader, $3.2 billion higher education budget bill the House passed earlier this month.

