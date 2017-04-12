Burnsville teacher allegedly had sex ...

Burnsville teacher allegedly had sex with teen boy, sent another nude photos

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Apr 12 Read more: TwinCities

A Burnsville High School music teacher had sex with a 16-year-old boy and sent nude photos of himself to a 15-year-old boy, according to criminal charges filed Wednesday. Erik Michael Akervik, 29, of Burnsville, was charged Wednesday in Dakota County District Court with two felonies - third-degree criminal sexual conduct and electronic solicitation of a child.

Start the conversation, or Read more at TwinCities.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Savage Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Mike McCauley Drywall & Renovation Apr 6 Mike McCauley 1
News Republicans Pushing For State To Buy Empty Appe... Apr 4 Catherine Mager 1
Need help for 2 days! General PC/Laptop help re... Mar 30 tee_ohboy 1
News Lawsuit keeps proposed hog farm on the back burner Mar 30 George Rostad 1
Review: Halvorson's (Jun '11) Mar 24 KSW162 28
Review: iLoveKickboxing - Savage (Oct '16) Mar '17 Shari Vergara 6
I Love Kickboxing - Savage (Oct '16) Oct '16 bscheiber 1
See all Savage Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Savage Forum Now

Savage Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Savage Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
 

Savage, MN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,126 • Total comments across all topics: 280,516,789

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC