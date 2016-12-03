Authorities ID 2 Victims in Deadly I-494 Head-on Crash in Bloomington
Authorities have identified the two women killed in a head-on crash Friday night on Interstate 494 near Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KSTP.
Comments
Add your comments below
Savage Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|ilovekickboxing, Savage MN
|Jan 23
|Ashley_R
|1
|Semi rollover blocking part of I-35E in Eagan (Sep '10)
|Dec '16
|mike
|16
|Fired nurses accuse Fairview Southdale Hospital... (Jul '08)
|Dec '16
|Linda
|106
|Residents of Inver Grove Heights mobile home pa... (Mar '08)
|Dec '16
|Merican BEYOTCH
|61
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Savage
|Dec '16
|kbasa1618
|5
|I Love Kickboxing - Savage
|Oct '16
|bscheiber
|1
|ILoveKickboxing
|Oct '16
|KaylaStotz
|1
Find what you want!
Search Savage Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC