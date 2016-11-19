21 Savage, G Herbo offer electrifying but brief glimpse of rap's future at Myth

Of the 10 up-and-coming artists who graced this year's coveted XXL Freshman cover, Atlanta rapper 21 Savage and Chicago MC G Herbo were two of the least surprising honorees. 21's rise has been truly meteoric; since releasing his first project, The Slaughter Tape , a year and a half ago, he's already collaborated with some of rap's biggest names, including Drake , Future , and Meek Mill .

Start the conversation, or Read more at City Pages.