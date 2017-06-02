Scholarships awarded to Los Gatos, Sa...

Scholarships awarded to Los Gatos, Saratoga a turnarounda students

Photograph by George Sakkestad The Kiwanis Club of Los Gatos awarded $1,500 scholarships to seven Los Gatos-Saratoga Union High School District seniors during a May 25 luncheon at the Los Gatos Lodge. The students are Sophie Sinsigalli, left, Matt Arena, Amanda Guentensperger, Ellen Wu, Saya Sivaram, Lilibeth Trinidad and Joey Alzaid There are lots of groups giving scholarships at this time of year, and the Kiwanis Club of Los Gatos is no different in that regard.

