Saratoga: The big list of summer events in our city
Photo courtesy of Tiger Teerlink Car enthusiasts check out the dozens of custom and classic cars during the annual Saratoga Classic Car Show in downtown Saratoga. Saratoga's host of summer events include monthly summer movie nights at El Quito Park, the July Classic Car Show in the Village, the summer concert series at the Mountain Winery and Montalvo Arts Center's summer concerts and art events.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Inside Bay Area.
Add your comments below
Saratoga Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|allentown ny inbred (Mar '09)
|May 31
|Menz
|286
|Trump Nudies All Gone
|May 30
|Hairy Al Yankozt34z
|1
|Sunnyvale park on December 4th
|May 27
|Mark Suckhard
|6
|Santa Clara Mugshots and Criminal Arrest Records (Sep '16)
|May 25
|Chol
|4
|El Camino Hospital board restructures by adding...
|May 23
|Frank Leoheo
|8
|Trump Does Eunuch Tango
|May 22
|notable quotes
|1
|Trump in Burkha Dancing Pix
|May 22
|Sensitive Materia...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Saratoga Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC