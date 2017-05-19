U2 played too long? Bay Areaa s proud curfew-busting history

Members of the band U2 in concert during their world tour of the Joshua Tree at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif., on Wednesday, May 17, 2017. Santa Clara's Vice Mayor Dominic Caserta didn't mince words when he lamented about this week's curfew-busting concert by U2 at Levi's Stadium: Sad that the world-famous band, event organizers and San Francisco 49ers which operate the stadium did nothing to stop the music at the 10 p.m. cutoff.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Inside Bay Area.